Woman Dies Morning Of Her Wedding In Trinidad

A British woman, Nadia Joseph-Gosine, has suddenly died on the morning of her dream wedding in Trinidad.

In a report by MyLondon on Wednesday, Joseph-Gosine, who was described as ‘beautiful’, ‘caring’ and ‘happy’ by her distraught partner and sister, passed away in December, due to liver failure.

The 33-year-old, who travelled to Trinidad to get married to her partner of five years, Devon Gosine with her 10-year-old son Emari, had spent weeks in the country but passed away in her sleep in the early hours of the morning on her wedding day.

Gosine, told MyLondon she was “The most loving, caring, and genuine person and the love of his life. She would go all out for you and she was the most hard-working. She was always happy. Whatever she was going through, she was always happy. She was the love of my life. She was always the best part of my life.”

He added, “I can’t stop being reminded of what happened. Seeing everything and still I’m in disbelief. After all that time we were finally getting married. We were preparing for the rest of our life and all of a sudden it gets taken away. It was the toughest thing.”