WOMAN DIES, TWO OTHERS INJURED AFTER JUMPING OFF PICKUP THAT FAILED TO ASCEND SLOPE

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman of Zambezi district has died while two people among them a one-year-nine-months-old child sustained injuries after jumping off a moving vehicle which failed to ascend after the engine suddenly went off and started reversing.

This happened on Tuesday around 17:00 hours at Chileng’a area on Zambezi- Chavuma road.

North-Western Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola identified the victim as Lesna Kachung’u of Munyau village under Chieftainess Nyakuleng’a.

He said the Toyota Hilux started descending when the engine went off.

“In the process the victim who is a sister in marriage to the driver jumped off the vehicle,” he said.

Mr Moola said the victim sustained a suspected fractured left rib, bruised right leg and general body pains and died upon arrival at Zambezi District Hospital.

“Then her baby Ezra Kachung’u sustained swollen right leg, painful right side of the forehead and general body pains and is admitted to Zambezi District Hospital,” he said.

Olive Mushinji, 45 of Saulu village in Senior Chief Ishindi’s area in Zambezi who sustained swollen right leg and general body pains.

He said the victims are admitted to Zambezi District Hospital.

“The other five passengers who did not jump out had no injuries,” Mr Moola said.