woman due to testify against police shot dead outside a court in South Africa

SA woman due to testify against police shot dead – report

A woman has been gunned down outside a court in South Africa, just moments before she was due to give evidence against police officers on trial for torture, the local News24 website reports.

A car pulled up as she was approaching the court before she was shot dead – along with a man who was also a state witness in the case, the newspaper reports.

A police spokesman is quoted as saying that the motive for the murders is still unknown.