Woman finds out online that she and singer Victoria Monet are sisters

Please accept cookies to access this content

A woman found out on X that she and Victoria Monet have the same father and she took to the platform to call their deadbeat father out.

Victoria Money, 35, whose father was absent while she was growing up, connected with him on Father’s Day.

The singer shared a photo of her and her father and said it was their first Father’s Day together.

She also hinted at the trauma she endured due to her father’s absence as she wrote: “The little girl in me is so happy, healing.”

A 23-year-old X user saw the photo and realised that the man with Victoria Monet is her father whom she has not seen for 20 years.

In the caption, she revealed she had no idea she and the popular singer share the same father.

She then called out their father for being a deadbeat.