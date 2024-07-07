WOMAN FOUND DEAD, ALLEGEDLY POISONED, AT LODGE IN MANSA

A 42-year-old woman has been found dead at a lodge in Mansa after she was allegedly poisoned by her lover, aged 56, who went to visit her from Kitwe.

Alice Mwape, a single mother of four, was found naked and dead at Chikuma Guest House in Room 8 after allegedly being

poisoned by her boyfriend, Yokaniya Phiri, around midnight.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale and a relative of the victim confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.

ZDM