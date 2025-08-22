WOMAN FOUND UNCONSCIOUS IN MAZABUKA



Good Samaritans discovered an unidentified woman in an unconscious state opposite Mazabuka Motel on Thursday morning.





Eyewitnesses have told Byta FMs Evans Liyali that the victim, believed to be from Lusaka, was found lying face down and was stabilized by Tamara, a volunteer nurse on her way to work at a private hospital.





Tamara called other health practitioners for help, and the victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital before being transferred to Mazabuka General Hospital.





The eyewitnesses stated that despite gaining consciousness, the victim was disoriented and unable to process her thoughts.





Traces of vehicle tyre marks were seen on site, suggesting a vehicle may have been used to dump her.





Health workers at the private hospital attempted to contact one of the victim’s phone contacts, but were told she had gone to work in Lusaka and did not return home.





The matter has been reported to the Mazabuka Police for further investigation.



Efforts to get a comment from Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxusio Daka were unsuccessful by press time.



Byta FM