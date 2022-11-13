WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER HUBBY CUTS LABIA LOCALLY KNOWN AS MALEPE

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman of Samfya is battling for her life at Samfya District Hospital after her husband pulled and cut off her left labia after she delayed to open the door for him at night.

George Kapoya aged 40 cut off his wife’s labia using his hands. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

On the fateful night around 20:00 hours, the suspect went back home from a drinking spree and started knocking on the door and his wife opened for him, however, he started insulting the wife and children who were sleeping for not opening the door for him on time and whilst just sitting in the house.

The suspect then started beating his wife and later inserted his hands into her vagina and pulled her left labia which eventually got cut, and she sustained a swollen and bleeding vagina as well as general body pains. (enews.daily-mail.co.zm)

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail