WOMAN, 24, IN COURT FOR DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT

By Darius Choonya

A 24 year old female has been dragged to court for allegedly defaming Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Saliva Laisha is facing a charge of defamation contrary to section 69 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It has been alleged that Laisha on January 5, 2022 in Lusaka with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule, contempt and hatred published a defamatory matter by word of mouth in which she accused the President of having sacrificed the six Seventh Day Adventist youths who died in Kariba dam last month, so that he can work well as he has failed to do so.

Laisha is yet to take plea.

If found guilty and sentenced, she risk serving a maximum jail term of three years.- Diamond TV