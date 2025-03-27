Woman in court for killing relative and a police officer over insurance payout



Authorities uncovered a shocking network of fraud, murder, and corruption linked to Mathabo Motsieloa a woman from Brits, North West, who allegedly masterminded the killing of her relative, Gift Mokati, for insurance payout.





Motsieloa is accused of luring Mokati from Lesotho to South Africa, providing him with fake immigration documents, and enrolling him in a life insurance policy. After two failed poisoning attempts, she allegedly hired hitman Hope Mahatta, who stabbed Mokati to death in March 2021. Motsieloa then received a R1.2 million payout from Old Mutual.





In a disturbing turn, she allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship with the investigating officer, Motsumi Tabane, bribing him R30,000 to close the investigation.





When station commander Colonel Lekone Mohajane rejected an R80,000 bribe and refused to halt the investigation, the trio reportedly conspired to murder him. Mohajane was killed in June 2023 during a staged hijacking.





Motsieloa, Tabane, and an accomplice were arrested amd now face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and fraud. Mahatta also faces charges of illegal residency. Motsieloa’s aunt, who accepted a 10-year plea deal, has turned state witness.





The trial is now underway at the Gauteng High Court. With 54 witnesses, including police officers, forensic experts, and Old Mutual representatives, the trial continues to captivate public attention as it unravels a tale of crime and corruption at the highest levels.