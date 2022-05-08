Woman in trouble for ‘blessing’ corpse with salt

A woman of SOS area in Lusaka has been accused of having a hand in the death of her boss’ daughter after she sprinkled salty water on the face of her corpse during burial.

Joachim Silutongwe, 51, suspects that his caretaker, Idah Nambela, could be responsible for the death of Felistus Nalutongwe, 18, who died last month in unclear circumstances.

According to Mr Silutongwe, Nambela poured salt on the face of the corpse of Nalutongwe before its burial.

But Ms Nambela said she poured salty water on the face of the corpse as a way of blessing it.

She refuted the allegations that she bewitched Mr Silutongwe’s daughter.

“I don’t understand why she poured salt on the corpse of my daughter. It is strange. I have not been at peace since we buried my daughter

-Zambia Daily Mail