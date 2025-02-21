Woman killed by husband after accusing her of having an affair with his father

Authorities in Uganda said a 30-year-old man killed his 21-year-old wife after he accused her of having an affair with his father. According to the Monitor, the fatal January 2025 incident happened in the East African nation’s Kabale municipality.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Mr Elly Maate said that the suspect, identified as Nestor Natukunda, fatally struck his wife Shilla Ainembabazi with a panga (a machete-like blade). Natukunda is said to have chopped off his wife’s head.

Maate said the fatal incident occurred when Ainembabazi returned home from shopping in the capital, Kampala.

“It’s alleged that, in early January 2025, the deceased left her husband’s home and went to Kampala for shopping, since she wanted to open up a shop,” Maate said. “It’s further alleged that upon coming back from Kampala, the husband assaulted her on suspicion of infidelity. On Thursday, the husband ambushed her and killed her using a panga, which he left in the father’s sweet potato garden across the road.”

Natukunda is said to have subsequently notified his brother about his actions. His brother then told their father, who subsequently notified police about the crime. Natukunda was ultimately arrested, and he is set to face murder-related charges when he appears before court, the Monitor reported.

Earlier this month, Face2Face Africa reported that authorities in Kenya said a Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) elder had fatally stabbed a fellow church elder over an alleged love triangle case.

Per Citizen Digital, a church service was taking place when the 35-year-old victim Francis Opiyo was fatally stabbed. The fatal incident is said to have occurred at Ramoya village in Homa Bay County. The incident was also witnessed by other church members, and Opiyo was at the altar when he was attacked.

Opiyo is said to have died of his injuries at a hospital. The suspect was subsequently arrested.