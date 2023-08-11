WOMAN KILLS SELF AT BOYFRIENDS HOME OVER CHEATING

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman of Luanshya’s Mikomfwa has taken her own life at the boyfriend’s house after suspecting him of cheating on her.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the matter was reported by the boyfriend, Eleven Mulubwa, 35, who said his girlfriend, Beverly Mubanga, had taken her own life.

According to police, on the night of July 31, Mr Mulubwa was called by the girlfriend at her residence as she wanted money for her hair.

He proceeded around 23:00 hours and gave her K100 to go and do her hair.

“It was at this point that Ms Mubanga accused the reporter, who was her boyfriend, that he was having an affair with another woman, hence the delay to see her,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said to avoid arguments, the reporter left the deceased at her parents’ residence, where she lived, and went for a drink-up at the market.

He said later, around 01:30 hours as he was returning to his house, he found Ms Mubanga dead at his house.

The matter was reported to the police, who visited the scene and the body was found.

No foul play was suspected in the matter and the body was taken to Thompson District Hospital.