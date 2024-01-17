WOMAN LOSES MARRIAGE OVER DIRTY RAIN WATER

Lusaka city populary known for its record of infidelity by married men and women which leads to divorce cases was today spared from recording another case of divorce caused by infidelity, unlike other women that lose their marriages due to being caught sleeping with other men outside their marriages Mary Mutwale has lost her marriage after a video of her playing in dirty rain water went viral on Facebook and TIKTOK.

The woman and her friend were captured playing in dirty rain water just after the rains were done pouring. It is reported that after her husband saw the trending woman on MWEBANTU he took the wife back to her parents together with their 5 children.