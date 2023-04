WOMAN MELTS WITH JOY AFTER LEARNING MAN SHE TAUGHT IN NURSERY IS HER LECTURER



A lady was elated upon learning that one of her pupils in nursery school back in the day was going to teach her.



She enrolled at the university to advance her education; she took pride in the man’s achievements over the years.



“Aunty, thanks for teaching me well. I am what I am today because you taught me well. Life is indeed a cumulative effect,” he said.