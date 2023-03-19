WOMAN MURDERED IN SUSPECTED LOVE TRIANGLE

By Mcstan Ngandu

A 23-year-old woman of Mpika District, Muchinga Province has been murdered in unclear circumstances.

Muchinga Province Commanding Officer Kaunda Mubanga has identified the deceased as Mary Ngosa 23 of Mwansabamba Village.

Brief facts are that Mary, now deceased, was in marriage with a Man known as Bashi Junior.

It is believed two weeks down the line, the deceased had a miscarriage and went to stay with her parents so she could recovers fully before rejoining her husband.

However, on 18 March 23, the husband to the now deceased found his wife drinking beer at Alex Sichalwe’s bar sitting very close to Alex as though in a love relationship.

Mubanga adds that the husband was reportedly watching his wife closely when she was drinking.

He says around 19:30hrs, Alex Sichalwe found Mary Ngosa lying down behind the toilet at his house.

The police suspected that the husband to the deceased caught his wife red-handed with Alex Sichalwe who ran away—leaving her behind being beaten by her husband and later died.

Acting on the report Police visited the scene of crime and found that the woman sustained bruises with blood oozing from the nose.

Police have launched a man hunt and no arrest has been made so far as investigation continues.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN