Woman ordered to pay ex-boyfriend K6,000

Livingstone Local Court has ordered a woman to pay her former boyfriend K6,000 in compensation after she caused an injury on his wrist during a spat.



This was heard in a case in which Elias Chibwe, of DSV ,sued Mirriam Chilinda, 30, for assaulting and breaking his wrist.

Chibwe told the local court that the two were lovers and that one day they had a disagreement.



“She called her brother, who arrived with a golf club and struck my wrist resulting in a broken bone. Since then I have been unable to work due to the injury,” he said.



Chibwe said since his injury, he has been asking the defendant for money but that she has not been cooperative.

He told the court that he was married during the time he was in a relationship with Chilinda.



“The argument started because she refused to allow me to spend a night at her place because I did not have any money,” he said.

He said he wanted the compensation so that he could use the money to buy himself a plot or a car.



In her defence, Chilinda said on the material day, she received a call from Chibwe, who was her lover, informing her that he wanted to see her but had no money…