KENYA – A woman has poisoned her two daughters and committed suicide over her husband’s extramarital affairs.

Sources say, the woman held a family party on Saturday evening in which she shared a cake with her kids, only to poison them afterwards.

The woman woke the next day, swept the compound, took a rope and went to the room where the children were and hanged herself.

The eyewitness said;

“We even found the broom she was using to sweep the compound lying outside their house.”

Police Commissioner Angela Makai confirmed the development saying the mother poisoned her daughters aged five and two years with a pesticide before hanging herself.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations into the matter.