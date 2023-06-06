Woman Poses As Man To Sexually Assault Short-sighted Teenager

A 21-year-old woman, Georgia Bilham, who posed as a man has been charged before a jury at Chester Crown Court in the United Kingdom for sexually assaulting another woman, 19, multiple times.

Bilham took the identity of a fictitious character on her Snapchat profile, “George_132X” with an image of a blonde man wearing sunglasses and identity, George Parry, to fool her victim into a relationship, The Sun reported on Monday.

The abuse started from May 2021 to August 2021, before the victim’s mum became suspicious and told her daughter that she didn’t believe her boyfriend was a man.

Whenever they were together, Bilham would take off the victim’s glasses because she was short-sighted and can’t see clearly. She will remain in clothes and give excuses when the victim tried to touch her intimately.

The victim later found a bank card belonging to Bilham who lied that it was used to pay road tax.

During court proceedings, the prosecutor, Anna Pope, said the victim consented to the sexual activity with ‘George’, not Bilham.

The trial is expected to last for five days.