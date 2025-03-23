Woman President Appoints Another Woman as Vice President
WINDHOEK, March 22 (Reuters) – Namibia’s newly elected President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday named Ericah Shafudah as finance minister and Lucia Witbooi as vice president in a reduced cabinet.
Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was sworn in on Friday after her SWAPO party secured victory in November, also named Natangwe Ithete as mines and energy minister and Selma Ashipala-Musavyi as foreign affairs and trade minister.
Namibia’s Executive for 2025 to 2029
Vice President – Lucia Witbooi
Prime Minister – Elijah Ngurare
Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Mines and Energy – Natangwe Ithete
Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs—Frans Kapofi; DM Dr. Charles Mubita
Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security – Lucia Iipumbu
Ministry of International Relations and Trade – Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, DM Jenelly Matundu
Ministry of Finance and Social Grants Management – Erica Shafudah
Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform. – Dr. Albert Hengari
Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture – Sanet Steenkamp, DM Dino Ballotti
Ministry of Health and Social Services – Dr. Esperance Luvindao
Ministry of Industrialisation, Mines and Energy – Deputy Minister – Gaudentia Kröhne
Ministry of Environment and Tourism – Indileni Daniel
Ministry of Information and Communication Technology – Emma Theofelus
Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare – Dr. Emma Kantema, DM Linda Bayoli
Ministry of Works and Transport – Veikko Nekundi
Ministry of Urban and Rural Development – James Sankwasa, DM Eveline Nawases Taeyele
Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations – Fillemon Wise Emmanuel
Attorney General – Festus Mbandeka
National Planning Commission –