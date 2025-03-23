Woman President Appoints Another Woman as Vice President

Woman President Appoints Another Woman as Vice President

WINDHOEK, March 22 (Reuters) – Namibia’s newly elected President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday named Ericah Shafudah as finance minister and Lucia Witbooi as vice president in a reduced cabinet.
Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was sworn in on Friday after her SWAPO party secured victory in November, also named Natangwe Ithete as mines and energy minister and Selma Ashipala-Musavyi as foreign affairs and trade minister.



Namibia’s Executive for 2025 to 2029

Vice President – Lucia Witbooi

Prime Minister – Elijah Ngurare

Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Mines and Energy – Natangwe Ithete



Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs—Frans Kapofi; DM Dr. Charles Mubita

Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security – Lucia Iipumbu

Ministry of International Relations and Trade – Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, DM Jenelly Matundu


Ministry of Finance and Social Grants Management – Erica Shafudah

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform. – Dr. Albert Hengari

Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture – Sanet Steenkamp, DM Dino Ballotti

Ministry of Health and Social Services – Dr. Esperance Luvindao



Ministry of Industrialisation, Mines and Energy – Deputy Minister – Gaudentia Kröhne

Ministry of Environment and Tourism – Indileni Daniel

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology – Emma Theofelus



Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare – Dr. Emma Kantema, DM Linda Bayoli

Ministry of Works and Transport – Veikko Nekundi

Ministry of Urban and Rural Development – James Sankwasa, DM Eveline Nawases Taeyele



Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations – Fillemon Wise Emmanuel

Attorney General – Festus Mbandeka

National Planning Commission –

