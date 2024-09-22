WOMAN PUBLICLY BREAKS UP WITH FIANCÉ …

Talks about GBV as the cause of her decision



Dear Chandra Choongo,



I am writing this with a heavy heart, but I need to be honest with you and myself. After much reflection on our relationship and proposed marriage, I have made the difficult decision to end our relationship.



This wasn’t an easy choice, but I believe it’s essential for our well-being. Unfortunately, the physical violence in our relationship has become unbearable. My upbringing and values don’t condone violence as a means of resolving conflicts.



I wish I had ended things earlier, but I’m grateful to be taking this step before it’s too late. Recent events have shown me the gravity of the situation, and my safety must be my priority.



No one deserves violence in a relationship. You’re an amazing person, and I’ll always treasure our memories. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.



Please seek help to address your anger issues, as I truly care about your well-being.



Wishing you peace and growth.



Delphister Sibanda