Woman raped by hubby’s friend

A 31-year-old woman of Chongwe has been raped in her matrimonial home by her husband’s friend after he left for work.

Police in Chongwe, the victim’s relative and Chongwe One-Stop Centre confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.

The victim’s relative, Sofia Bwalya, said the suspect, whose name has been withheld to allow for investigations, has been friends with the victim’s husband during his college days.

“My cousin is traumatised and she is not even able to speak at the moment. Her husband, on Thursday around 11:30 hours in the morning, left for work when his friend suddenly went to his house and found his wife alone,” she said.

Ms Bwalya said it was at this point that he took advantage of the situation and forced himself on her in the living room.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail