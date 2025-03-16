Woman refuses to divorce husband!

Noreen Chisanza vowed not to divorce her husband, Norman Ng’uni, in Ndola Main Local Court despite him suing her for divorce.

“Why should I leave him now that he’s successful, when I stood by him during his struggling years?” Chisanza asked.

She claimed that their marital problems began in 2018, when they disagreed over their daughter’s illness.

Chisanza explained that she had mentioned to her husband that some relatives suspected witchcraft was involved, prompting him to accuse her of being fond of charms.

Chisanza said her husband was ever absent from home and when he was home, he was always on his phone talking to women and eventually ended up impregnating another woman.

“Your honour, I have been through a lot with this man, I will not accept to divorce him because we have been through a lot. Now when things are going well, he wants to leave me,” she said.

In his testimony, Ng’uni told the court that he had caught his wife on several occasions trying to use charms on him and was scared for his life because she might kill him.

The two got married in 1995 after he paid K30 as dowry. They have six children.

Presiding Magistrate Elizabeth Banda adjourned the matter pending judgment.

-Zambia Daily Mail