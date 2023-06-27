Woman says she tried getting pregnant for her jailed fiancé after he mailed her his sperm

AVirginia woman went viral on TikTok after she claimed she tried getting pregnant for her incarcerated fiancé after he mailed his sperm to her in a plastic sandwich bag, the New York Post reported.

In the video that has since been viewed over 5 million times, the woman, who goes by the name Nesha, revealed she and her jailed lover decided to attempt having a baby “for fun.” Her fiancé, who goes by the name Twinno, will be a free man in a year.

Upon noticing she was ovulating, Nesha tried getting herself pregnant after she took delivery of her fiancé’s sperm via mail. Though she got a positive pregnancy test result afterward, it later turned out to be a false positive.

The Tik Toker also went to see a physician for lab tests to verify if she was pregnant – a week after she purchased the test kit from a store. However, the result was negative.

“It was a little disheartening to hear,” she said in another video she shared on YouTube. Nesha also said she worried she had done “something wrong” when she was trying to fertilize her fiancé’s sperm.

She claimed a specialist she had initially spoken to had told her that her chances of getting pregnant with the mailed sperm stood at 10%, per the New York Post. “She still encouraged me at least just to give it a try,” said Nesha. “So that’s what I did.”

Following the unsuccessful attempt, Nesha said she and her fiancé will give it another shot once he’s released from prison. “We’re not trying again, it was just for fun to see if it would even work,” she said.