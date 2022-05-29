WOMAN SUED FOR DIVORCE TELLS COURT HOW HUSBAND COUNTS CHICKEN PIECES TO PREVENT STEP CHILDREN FROM EATING SOME

By CHRISTABEL CHIWILA

A woman has told a local that her husband who has filed for divorce counts chicken pieces to prevent his step children from eating some.

Fridah Kabwita, who has been sued for divorce by Augustus Lwele, said whenever she asked for food for the child they had together, he would count the chicken pieces he bought.

“And the reason he did this is to avoid the kids I have from my previous marriage to eat the food he was buying for his child,” she said.

Credit: Sunday Times