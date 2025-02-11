Woman sues husband who uses chilli during s33x

A Harare woman has disclosed shocking details of her husband’s abusive behaviour, accusing him of using chillis during their s3xual encounters, causing her severe health complications.

The revelations came during a court hearing at the Harare Civil Court, where Joyce Garikayi sought a protection order against her husband, Jack Mukandwe.

Joyce alleged that Jack’s unconventional practice of incorporating chilli into their intimate moments had left her with severe discomfort and persistent itching. “My privates are now reacting and always itching as a result of the chilli my husband uses in what he claims is a way to spice up our s3x encounters. Each time I refuse, he insults me, saying my father’s goblins are the ones sleeping with me,” she told the court.

Shockingly, Jack did not deny the claims. Instead, he admitted to experimenting with the practice after learning about it from friends who claimed to use similar methods in their relationships.

Joyce also accused Jack of physical and emotional abuse, stating that he frequently assaulted her with an electricity cable and insulted her in front of their children. She further revealed that Jack’s erratic behaviour included removing asbestos from their roof whenever he felt provoked. Fearing for her safety, Joyce moved back to her parents’ home but alleged that Jack continued to stalk and harass her.

In response to the allegations, Jack apologized for his violent actions, blaming his short temper. He expressed a desire to reconcile and work on their marriage, but Joyce remained cautious, prioritizing her safety and well-being.

Magistrate Meenal Naratom granted Joyce a protection order, acknowledging the emotional and physical abuse she had endured. The court’s decision emphasized the need to safeguard Joyce from further harm.