Woman Sues Trey Songz For 2013 ‘Sexual Assault’, Demands $10m

American singer and songwriter, Tremaine Neverson, 38, known professionally as Trey Songz, has been sued for sexual assault by a woman, who alleged that he exposed her breast from her bikini top at a 2013 pool party without her consent.

The anonymous woman also filed a lawsuit against the R&B star’s production company, record executive, Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records, Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

In the documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, she stated that the defendants failed to keep the singer under sexual proclivities control during the event.

Her attorney claimed that her client was humiliated following the incident, which resulted in long-lasting emotional distress.

She is seeking $10 million in damages and has also included a video that caught the incident on camera.