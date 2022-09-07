WOMAN TAKES HER HUSBAND TO COURT FOR FAILING TO PERFORM HIS DUTIES IN BED

28 year old Anastasia Mtonga of Lusaka’s Hellen Kaunda has sued her husband Simon Mumba 32, for failing to satisfy her in bed.

According to a report published by Kalemba, Ms Mtonga told the Lusaka Boma Local Court that her number one motivation for getting married two years ago was to get sexual satisfifaction from it.

She is therefore disappointed that her husband failed satisfy her.

She said being an independent woman who was financially stable, her husband had just one job – to satisfy her in bed – but complained that despite her efforts to arouse him by donning luring clothing

and reinforcing his performance with various concoctions, his performance duration on the matrimonial never improved.

“I want a man who can give me plenty of s*x,” Anastasia told the court as she made her case to divorce Mumba with whom she has one child. This man has never made me cry in bed”, She told the court.