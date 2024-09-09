Woman that claimed she was abducted arrested



Giving False Information to a Public Officer



September 7,2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that we are investigating an incident in which F/Bessy Apex, aged 25, residing in Makeni (house number unknown), provided false information to a public officer. The incident was reported today at 06:30 hours at Embassy police post.



Brief facts of the case are as follows: On Friday, September 6, 2024, at around 15:00 hours, Bessy Apex went to drink beer at Keg and Hippo located at Cosmopolitan Mall. She remained at the venue until its closure and left around 22:00 hours with Ignatius Mwembani, aged 29, a DJ at the establishment, who resides in Kuku Compound (house number unknown).



The two later proceeded to Manda Hill Mall, where they continued drinking at Soho Nightclub. At midnight, they left Soho Nightclub and went to Blue Water Motel in Kuomboka, where they booked a room. Shortly after, Ignatius left the room, but before he could leave the premises, Bessy began breaking windows and sustained an injury to her right hand.



In response, Ignatius returned to the room, calmed her down, and requested the receptionist to lock the room where Bessy was staying as she was intoxicated. Ignatius then left the premises.



Later, Bessy contacted her boyfriend, Luwi Kasoka, aged 26, residing in Kuku Compound, and falsely claimed that she had been abducted by unknown individuals. Following this, Luwi arrived at the Motel, took videos of the scene, and posted them on social media.

He also reported to the police that there was a dead body in the bathroom of the room Bessy was in.

Officers from Chawama Police responded to the scene, conducted a thorough search, and confirmed that there was no dead body present in the room, nor was there any evidence of abduction. The report filed by Bessy Apex and Luwi Kasoka was false.



As a result of the incident, the duo has been taken to Lusaka Division for further investigations. We wish to emphasize that providing false information to a public officer is a serious offense, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The Zambia Police Service urges members of the public to avoid making false reports as it diverts valuable police resources from addressing genuine cases.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER