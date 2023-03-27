WOMAN TO SPEND FIVE YEARS IN JAIL FOR BURNING OWN SON

The Magistrate Court in Nakonde has sentenced a woman to five years imprisonment for pouring hot water on her eight-year-old biological son.

Esnart Namukonda intentionally poured hot water on her son which left him with blistering burns.

This was after he stole a banknote from his mother’s purse two weeks ago.

Ms Namukonda begged the court for clemency because her husband died in 2020 and has been the only one taking care of the children.

The 28-year-old lady explained that she thought her actions would teach the boy to never steal again.

Nakonde Resident Magistrate Alice Walusiku acknowledged that the woman was remorseful by readily admitting the charge and not wasting the court’s time.

She, however, took into account the seriousness of the crime.

The sentence is effective the day she was arrested by the police.

