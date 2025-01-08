Woman Who Got Swept Away By Strong Current Waters In Katozi



This is Tamary Nakawala, the 35-year-old mother of four who died with her 15-year-old daughter, Brenda Nambeya on Tuesday, January 7, 2024.



Ms Nakawala was washing clothes at Katozi stream near the bridge with her two daughters, Favour Nambeya, 12, and Brenda Nambeya, 15.



When the rain started, they decided to seek shelter under the bridge.



The rainfall increased, causing a strong water current that swept the three away.





Favour Nambeya, her other daughter managed to pull herself out of the water by holding onto some twigs along the stream.



She then went to the nearby market and alerted community members, who reported the incident to Nakonde Police Station.





A search led by their area councilor Jackson Chomba was instituted and led to the discovery of Ms Nakawala’s body, about three kilometers from the spot they were washing from.



Another search comprising Police officers, the Nakonde Fire Brigade, and community members led to the discovery of the her daughter’s body few meters away from where she was found.



The bodies were retrieved and inspected.



Ms Nakawala had a cut on the right eyebrow, a swollen face, and bruises on the back while her daughter Brenda Nambeya had a deep cut on the right side of the forehead and a bruise on the right pelvic.





The bodies have been deposited at Nakonde Urban Clinic mortuary.



Police suspect no foul play



Their funeral has been held in Mutende section in Katozi village, Nakonde



