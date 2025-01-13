 Woman who paid her own bride price threatens to demolish ex-husband’s property amid bitter dispute

A Kenyan businesswoman, Purity Wambui Maitu, a mitumba trader at Gikomba, has shared her her struggles with ex-husband, Ambrose Mutembei, accusing him of exploiting her efforts and neglecting their family.

According to a post by a Kenyan publication, Wambui revealed that she paid her own dowry of Ksh 40,000 and single-handedly built a property in Mwihoko, consisting of a main house and six rental units, using proceeds from her mitumba business.

Despite her sacrifices, she claims Mutembei has been collecting rent from the property for the past three years without contributing to the upkeep of their three children.

“I built the house entirely on my own and even paid my bride price out of love. Yet, he now collects rent from the house and the units while I struggle to raise our children alone,” she lamented.

The situation escalated after Wambui discovered Mutembei had rented out the main house without her consent.

Frustrated by his refusal to provide support, she has vowed to take drastic action.

“If I can’t get justice, then we’ll both lose. I’ll demolish the house if I have to,” she said.

The couple’s relationship, which Wambui describes as informal with no legal backing, ended bitterly after years of what she calls unreciprocated love and effort.

She has since built two more homes — a luxurious property in Nairobi and another in Ruiri, Meru.

This afternoon, Mutembei reported Wambui to Mwihoko Police Post, accusing her of taking photos of “his house.”

However, Wambui insists the property belongs to her, as she purchased the land and financed the construction herself.

The dispute highlights the challenges of informal relationships and shared property, with Wambui’s story drawing widespread attention and sparking conversations about justice and fairness in such situations.