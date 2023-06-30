WOMEN MOVEMENT TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE STATE OVER ABDUCTION OF PAMELA CHISUMPA AND 12 OTHERS

By Tellah Hazinji

The Non-Governmental Gender Organizations Coordinating Council-NGOCC- has taken legal action against the state to demand compensation for Mobile Money Agent Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other girls who were abducted.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, following the sentencing of the two abdicators to life imprisonment by High Court Judge Charles Kafunda, NGOCC Chairperson Grace Sinkamba says this is because the state abdicated on its responsibility to ensure the safety of the girls.

Ms. Sinkamba says the state should immediately compensate the 13 girls and their families for the trauma and loses they incurred during the horrific experience.

Meanwhile, the Young Women Christian Association-YWCA- President Patricia Mubanga says the association is delighted that justice has been served and has called for upholding of family values and morals to avoid such experiences.

And one of the victim’s Grandfather Nelson Nkhoma lamented that his Granddaughter can no longer be recognized by her 1 year old child after they have been part for some months.

PHOENIX NEWS