WOMEN URGED TO CREATE COMPANIES AND APPLY FOR CDF

Itezhi-Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta says in order to see meaningful development and empowerment especially in rural areas there is need women to from companies, and apply for Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Mutinta tells Chikuni Radio that currently there are indications that very few women companies are competing in the CDF processes.

He says women are focusing on clubs are cooperatives and very few women are prepared psychologically to compete in the mass constructions that are about to start in all the constituencies.

Mr. Mutinta strongly feels that in order for the intention of CDF to be actualized there is need for more women and girls to step out and go into the construction industry, form companies and be able to compete with men that have taken over this sector.

The Itezhi-Tezhi lawmaker has also appealed to the women movements and entrepreneurs to concentrate their energies in rural areas to inspire women to create companies.

He advises these women groups to help create incentives for the women led companies at the point of registration so that a lot of women can own these companies and be able to compete with men.

Mr. Mutinta emphasizes that when these women make companies and participate fully in the CDF process they will be able to make reasonable profit and this is going to transform their lives.