WOMEN’S WORLD CUP ASSOCIATIONS RESPONSIBLE FOR PLAYER PAY, NOT FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on the eve of the Women’s World Cup that although FIFA has for the first time started earmarking prize money payments to be paid to players, FIFA will still distribute money to federations rather than oversee direct payments to players.

The world governing body of soccer announced in June that every player competing in the tournament would be paid at least $30,000 {k600,000} by FIFA, and “we are guaranteeing prize money for players.” But Infantino said Wednesday ensuring such payments go directly to players isn’t feasible. Rather, prize money will still be paid to federations, but now FIFA is asking a portion of that money to go to players.

“We have issued recommendations but we are an association of associations,” Infantino said. “So whatever payments we do will be through the associations, and then the associations will make the relevant payments to their own players.

“But we are in touch with all the associations, and there are all different situations in different parts of the world — taxation, residence and so on — which require special agreements that are agreements for some associations with the players from before, of course.

“So, I think we have been taking some groundbreaking decisions and it’s far from the end of the story.”