WOOLLEY BIDS FAREWELL TO THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

Lusaka- Monday, 10th June 2024

Out-going British High Commissioner to Zambia, His Excellency Nicholas Woolley, took time to bid farewell to the leadership of the Patriotic Front.

PF Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda met Woolly and his team at the Party Secretariat situated at the corner of Panganani and Lumumba roads.

Lubinda was accompanied by Members of the Central Committee; Prof.Nkandu Luo and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

Woolley’s tour of duty to Zambia has come to an end.

Woolly was appointed as Her Majesty’s High Commissioner to Zambia in August 2019 and has had a rare opportunity to serve a tenure that straddles both the Patriotic Front and UPND Governments.