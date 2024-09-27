Word of Encouragement to President Edgar Lungu and Mum Esther Lungu for this Week-Psalms 23:1-6 – Chris Zumani

Word of Encouragement to President Edgar Lungu and Mum Esther Lungu for this Week-Psalms 23:1-6
By: Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba
1. “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2. He makes me lie down in green pastures.
He leads me beside still waters.[a]
3. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness[b] for his name’s sake.
4. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,[c] I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
5. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil, my cup overflows.
6. Surely[d] goodness and mercy[e] shall follow me
all the days of my life, and I shall dwell[f] in the house of the Lord forever”.
7. In this life, fellow human beings are like other animals that are selfish, aggressive and hostile towards each other.
8. Some even make a habit of scheming bad things against our lives with or without our knowledge because they feel threatened by our aspirations.
9. The only crime President Edgar Lungu has committed is to exercise his constitutional right to come back into active politics.
10. His noble aspirations as a Zambian threaten the power base of President HH. That’s the only big crime here.
11. He is now a constant victim of state weaponization to crash and destroy him in all areas. Indeed, it’s human nature seeking evil for fellow humans!
12. But God’s word is encouraging us to put our trust in God and heaven will take over to fight our battles by divine grace and power.
#ECL #GodWillSpeakforYou
#GodDeliversAndLives
Don’t use the name of God after insulting your enemy. Esther must own up for her misdeeds
Chris you started very well in your spiritual approach No sooner did you start mentioning innocent names than you spoiled the soup.And we have to be careful with some aspirations.Is it not like admiring some one’s wife.You didn’t take care for your former wife and when she is married to a responsible man you want to do baby come back because she now looks cute.No you will be taken to court for marriage interference and suffer the consequences.So don’t encourage baby come back carelessly like that when it’s over “kwa sila bayenda sitiza onana futi” it is over, and over they are gone.Some one else has taken over.