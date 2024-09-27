Word of Encouragement to President Edgar Lungu and Mum Esther Lungu for this Week-Psalms 23:1-6 – Chris Zumani

Word of Encouragement to President Edgar Lungu and Mum Esther Lungu for this Week-Psalms 23:1-6

By: Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

1. “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

2. He makes me lie down in green pastures.

He leads me beside still waters.[a]

3. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness[b] for his name’s sake.

4. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,[c] I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

5. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil, my cup overflows.

6. Surely[d] goodness and mercy[e] shall follow me

all the days of my life, and I shall dwell[f] in the house of the Lord forever”.

7. In this life, fellow human beings are like other animals that are selfish, aggressive and hostile towards each other.

8. Some even make a habit of scheming bad things against our lives with or without our knowledge because they feel threatened by our aspirations.

9. The only crime President Edgar Lungu has committed is to exercise his constitutional right to come back into active politics.

10. His noble aspirations as a Zambian threaten the power base of President HH. That’s the only big crime here.

11. He is now a constant victim of state weaponization to crash and destroy him in all areas. Indeed, it’s human nature seeking evil for fellow humans!

12. But God’s word is encouraging us to put our trust in God and heaven will take over to fight our battles by divine grace and power.

#ECL #GodWillSpeakforYou

#GodDeliversAndLives