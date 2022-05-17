WORKERS IN ABOUT 10 COUNCILS COUNTRYWIDE STILL OWED APRIL SALARIES

By Prudence Siabana

The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union –ZULAWU- has disclosed that about 10 councils out of 116 councils countrywide have not been paid their April 2022 salaries.

ZULAWU Secretary General Mulenga Machishi says this is despite government releasing equalization funds, three weeks ago to accommodate the clearance of unpaid council workers.

Mr Machishi has however told Phoenix News in an interview that inadequate equalization funds allocated to councils which cannot meet their wage bill has caused the delay in paying the workers.

He explains that late payment of April salaries among council workers should not be blamed on government as it had released funds for April salaries but the challenge can be attributed to management from the councils and low revenue base for some local authorities.

Among some of the councils that are in arrears include, Mbala municipal council, Chipata city council, Lusaka city council and Mongu city council.

PHOENIX NEWS