World Bank appoints new Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia country director

THE World Bank Group has appointed Mr Nathan Belete as the new country director for Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia.

An Ethiopian national and a development professional with over 25 years of work experience across Africa, East Asia, and South Asia, Mr Belete was previously the World Bank’s country director for Cabo Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Senegal, based in Dakar.

“He will be based in Dar es Salaam from where he will oversee a portfolio of about $12.5 billion in total commitments for the four countries,” said the World Bank in a media update today.