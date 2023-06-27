WORLD BANK APPROVED OVER $1.1 BILLION FOR ZAMBIA SINCE COMMENCEMENT OF DISCUSSIONS UNDER G20 COMMON FRAMEWORK

By Balewa Zyulu

The World Bank says it has approved over $1.1 billion for Zambia since the commencement of discussions under the G20 common framework.

Last week, Zambia reached an agreement on a comprehensive debt treatment with its official creditors under the G20 common framework, a landmark achievement which is a significant step towards restoring the country’s long-term debt sustainability.

Speaking at State House today when he conferred with president Hakainde Hichilema, World Bank Country Director Nathan Belete says the support rendered to Zambia is as a result of government’s reforms, fiscal discipline, and commitment towards the country’s growth and economic transformation agenda.

Mr Belete who has congratulated Zambia for the outcome on the debt restructuring deal, said the world bank will continue to build on the partnerships that will enhance growth, because it is proud to be associated with Zambia and work with all its ministries.

And President Hichilema thanked the world bank for the support it rendered to Zambia during the process of restructuring the country’s debt and stressed on the need to expedite the implementation of the debt restructuring deal so that the benefits can trickle down to the Zambian people and also improve the economy.

The head of state said government continues to look forward to more support from both the international monetary fud and world bank as they are critical partners in the country attaining the reconstruction of the economy.

He has since requested the world bank to take an expeditious approach towards the implementation of the debt restructuring deal so that nothing stands in the way of progress.

