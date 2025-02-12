WORLD BANK APPROVES $118 MILLION FOR TRALARD PROJECT IN ZAMBIA



ZANIS -The World Bank and partners have approved $118 million for the Transforming Landscapes for Resilience and Development (TRALARD) project in Zambia.



Phase Two of this project, meant to improve natural resource management and community resilience to climate change, will be implemented in Southern, Copperbelt, Northern, and Muchinga provinces.



World Bank Environment and Natural Resources Management Specialist, Andrew Chilombo, disclosed this in Choma, Southern Province, during a rapid assessment consultative meeting for the project.



Meanwhile, Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze, has expressed confidence that the TRALARD project will help communities cope with the effects of climate change.