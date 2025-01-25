World Bank cancels $150m tourism project in Tanzania after abuse claims



The World Bank has cancelled a $150 million project to boost tourism to Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, following allegations of human rights abuses by park authorities.





Under the Tanzanian government’s plans to expand Ruaha, 21,000 local people could be displaced.





The Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based advocacy group, called the decision to cancel the project a “landmark victory” for people living in and near Ruaha.





The project, called Resilient Natural Resource Management for Tourism and Growth (REGROW), was designed to help generate tourism revenues at Ruaha and other parks in Tanzania’s south, which receive fewer visitors than the better-known Serengeti and Ngorongoro parks in the north.





In 2008, the Tanzanian government issued an edict that doubled Ruaha’s size, confirming the decision again in 2022. Following through on the plan could require the eviction of tens of thousands of villagers.