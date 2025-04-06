WORLD BANK, COMESA SIGN $2.5 BILLION DEAL TO BOOST DIGITILISATION IN EASTERN AND SOUTHERN AFRICA



The World Bank and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have signed a landmark funding agreement worth $2.5 billion to implement the Inclusive Digitalisation for Eastern and Southern Africa (IDEA) project, aimed at transforming the region’s digital landscape over the next eight years.



World Bank Senior Digital Development Specialist, Cecilia Gilred, announced the development during a media briefing in Lusaka, describing the initiative as a long-term commitment by the World Bank to bridge digital divides and promote inclusive digital growth across COMESA member states.





“The IDEA project, which was approved by the World Bank Board of Directors in 2024, is designed to scale up the productive use of digital technology in the region,” said Ms. Gilred. “Many countries in Eastern and Southern Africa still face significant gaps in Internet access and digital usage, which is why this programme is both timely and necessary.”





The project will be implemented in multiple phases, allowing countries in the region to join progressively. It is being coordinated by COMESA to ensure regional collaboration and harmonisation.





Ms. Gilred emphasised that improved digital access is critical for unlocking economic growth, empowering communities, and expanding access to education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship opportunities.





COMESA’s Telecommunication Officer, Leonard Chitundu, reaffirmed the regional bloc’s commitment to the digital agenda.



“COMESA is dedicated to creating an enabling environment for digital transformation in the region. Through IDEA, we aim to accelerate digital access and foster an inclusive digital economy for all member states,” he said.





The IDEA programme is expected to play a pivotal role in building robust digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and enabling cross-border digital services, positioning the COMESA region as a competitive digital economy in the years to come.