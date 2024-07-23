WORLD BANK COMFIRMS US$ 30 MILLION FOR ZAMBIA REFUGEES AND THE HOST COMMUNITY



Highlights from a courtesy call paid on the Home Affairs and Internal security Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba by the Senior Social Development Specialist and task leader Dr. Andrew Roberts from the World Bank in Lusaka today;



✅ The World Bank has assured the Zambian Government of funding to a tune of US$30 million for refugees in Zambia and host communities.



✅ Government appreciates the World Bank’s unwavering continued support and partnership in enhancing the welfare of refugees and host communities.



✅ Government is eager to have the Zambia refugees and host communities project approved and successfully implemented.



✅ Implementing the project will promote government policies on social cohesion, improving livelihoods and strengthening infrastructure for both refugees and host communities.



✅ Issuance of Identity Cards is also going to be undertaken under this project. It will give protection to refugees and former refugees from being stateless and ensure that concerned persons have access to essential services and opportunities.