WORLD BANK TO PROVIDE US$100 MILLION FOR ZAMBIA’S DIGITISATION

By Prudence Chota

The World Bank has pledged to provide US$100 million to help speed up Zambia’s digitization, infrastructure and increase access to the internet.

Visiting World Bank Managing Director and Chief Administration Officer Wengcai Zhang says the project will be financed through a combination of national and regional IDA, and a further 20 million dollars in unguaranteed commercial financing to Zambia.

Mr. Zhang says the project aims to increase access to the internet and digitally enabled services.

Mr. Zhang said this when he paid a courtesy call on Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati in Lusaka on Friday.

And Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati has thanked the World Bank for providing 6 million dollars for Project Preparedness Advance for the Digitisation Zambia Acceleration Project.