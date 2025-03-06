World Bank urges South Africa to relax Black Economic Empowerment policies



The World Bank has called for South Africa to ease its Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies, citing the regulations as a major hindrance to attracting investment.



In a recent statement, the Bank emphasized that the complexity and stringent nature of the current BEE requirements could be deterring potential investors.





The call for reform follows similar concerns raised by the European Union in 2018, which also urged South Africa to relax BEE ownership rules to encourage increased investment.





South Africa’s major banks have joined the debate, pushing for a review of the BEE charter to ensure it is both effective in addressing historical inequalities and conducive to economic growth.





As pressure mounts for policy change, the debate over the future of BEE underscores the challenge of balancing economic development with efforts to redress the legacy of apartheid.