WORLD CUP 2022: ENGLAND BOSS GARETH SOUTHGATE ‘HAPPY’ BUT CRITICISED OVER LACK OF CREATIVITY

England boss Gareth Southgate praised his side’s mentality during Friday’s goalless draw with the USA at the World Cup but came in for criticism for the “massive mistake” of leaving Manchester City star Phil Foden on the bench.

Southgate said England remain in a “strong position” to reach the last 16 despite a lacklustre performance that saw the Three Lions produce their fewest shots on goal in a World Cup match in more than 30 years.

England remain top of Group B and will progress to the knockout stage if they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales on Tuesday (19:00 GMT).

“It’s a game you can lose if your mentality is not right,” said Southgate.

The match, and England’s performance, was in stark contrast to their England’s 6-2 thrashing of Iran in the opening group game.

“To come on the back of such a comfortable win, it is very difficult to find that sort of level again,” Southgate told BBC Sport.

“The players are a bit down but I’m not. I thought we controlled the game, our two centre-backs with the ball were outstanding. We lacked a little bit of zip in the final third tonight.”

England had just eight shots, only attempting fewer against the Republic of Ireland in 1990, when they registered six, and seven against Poland in 1986. [BBC Sport]