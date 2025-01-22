The World Health Organisation has responded to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US membership from the United Nations-led health agency.

“The World Health Organisation regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organisation,” Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe,” he said.

On January 21, Trump signed an executive order about the United States terminating its World Health Organisation membership, with the global health agency losing its biggest financial contributor.

In response, WHO said that it plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board,” the statement read.

Adding that since WHO and the US “saved countless lives and protected Americans” and all people from health threats for seven decades, the health body hopes US would “reconsider” the decision.

“Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO,” the health body said.

Trump’s US departure from WHO goes back to his first presidential term, when he criticised the health agency for acting slow and being “owned and controlled by China” during the 2020 pandemic.

The consequences of this decision are significant, especially since the US has contributed around 18% of WHO’s overall funding. Not just the WHO, but even the United States healthcare system is expected to be largely impacted.