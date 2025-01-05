World Health Organisation has sparked a debate after warning people against washing raw meat

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sparked a debate after warning people against washing raw meat.

On Facebook, WHO wrote: “Wash fruits and vegetables with clean water.

“Do not wash raw meat, as this can spread harmful microorganisms to hands, surfaces, utensils, or other food.”

The advice sparked a debate in the comment section. Some commenters agreed that raw beef, chicken, turkey and other meats should not be washed because it spreads bacteria. Others insisted meat should be washed before cooking.

And many others were left confused, asking how meat can be cooked without the dirt being washed off.