World Under New Trump Management



Amb. Anthony Mukwita



14th Feb 25



The ‘ new era’ of Donald Trump is probably one of the most interesting times to work under as an Editor and or a geopolitical analyst.



It doesn’t matter where you are, from Pretoria to Gaza City, Jerusalem to DC and all the way to Berlin, London, Tokyo or Paris, the questions and answers are the same–has Trump brought chaos 2.0 to the US and dragged in the rest of the world?



From 20th January when the Don took over office again, there has been no shortage of news and diplomatic dispatch material from the Oval, Mr Trump scorches the earth and sets fire to the skies.



Me myself, personally, first ‘woke the hell up’ when the leader of the ‘free world’ declared that he wanted, not just a piece’ but the whole of Gaza and hand the West Bank over to Israel.



The problem is, the troubled piece of land is a sovereign by law and belongs to the State of Palestine, recognised as autonomous by more than 75% of about 190 UN nations including Zambia.



Only the US and Israel that currently colonizes Gaza and the West Bank do not recognise Palestine as a State to the chagrin of the world, and against the international rules based order but that doesnt mean Mr Trump can just take the land, it’s not Trump or Faulty Towers.



The real estate man in him and favourite son-in-law Jared Kushner married to fav daughter Ivanka see beyond the rubble of Gaza–they see sprawling apartments, shopping malls, luxurious holiday homes and not a tented eye sore ‘ hell hole’ community we see today after it was relentlessly gutted to the ground by Israel.



WHAT IS GAZA?



Gaza is home to some almost two million Palestinian Arabs (muslims) that have called it home since forever, even after the illegal Israel occupation sometimes referred to as ‘ genocidal’ and ‘apartheid’ by the UN, ICC and ICJ since 1967.



As an international relations pundit, I personally found it strange that Trump could even contemplate owning Gaza (on behalf of Uncle Sam), what was he thiking?



I am Trump, I am rich, I can grab it by the, whatever? No Sir, we live in a world that has rules and those rules have to be followed by everyone or else we risk global anarchy.



We all know how anarchy and greed and expansionism took the world to the brink of the end under that Nazi guy Adolf Hitler in Germany who also thought he could take everything and kill everybody.



That’s why the League of Nations, today the United Nations was formed, no matter how flawed it is. It was supposed to impose guardrails.



America is NOT a Kingdom, the Trump is No King of the Hill.



To brazenly say on live TV when he hosted Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu who’s got a Warrant of Arrest on his head from the ICC that he wants Gaza and ship two million Arabs to Jordan and Egypt was jaw droppingly outlandish.



INTERNATIONAL POWERS REJECT GAZA TAKE-OVER



It’s no wonder the powers in Berlin, London, France, Cairo, Saudi Arabia and beyond roundly condemned Mr Trump for his attempt at what they called ‘ attempted ethnic cleansing’.



‘Ethnic cleansing’ because moving an entire population of about two million people to neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Egypt would amount to just that.



Palestinians have already been through a ‘nakba’ historically.



So therein lies the dilemma and gladly, we have seen his top foreign affairs doyen Marco Rubio doubling down saying the Trump has been misunderstood by the world again, the Trump stands by his weird word still.



He means well and no harm at all to the Arabs of Palestine who could risk being blown up by ‘undetonated bombs’ planted by either Israel or Hamas in Gaza he says.



The world is not convinced and neither am I, even after I was earlier heartened by Trump’s pre poll promises that he would end the conflict in Gaza and Ukraine on day one, not take over a whole country on day one.



I just didn’t think he wanted to own the place for the US like Greenland, Canada, the Panama Canal or the Gulf of America/Mexico in his apparent expansion plan or desire for a Middle East Riviera.



Remember the Gaza people are probably one of the most oppressed people in modern day history with 46,000 dead in 15 months since 7th Oct 2023, half dead are children and women, just like Hitler killed Jews.



Many Palestinians have fled their rubble homes and tried crossing the borders but they keep coming back to the land of their ancestors that is also under the claim of Israeli’s that settled there after the holocaust perpetrated by Adold Hitler during the horrible WWII.



Its certainly ironical and even cynical that a group of good people that were ‘ born’ out of a genocide now stand accused of ‘genocide’ by the ICC, ICJ and the UN except the United States that gives them $3.8 billion annually and tanks and bombs that helped raze Gaza to the ground.



News flash, Trump has signed an Executive Order, one of the dozens, sanctioning the ICC top officials for issuing a Warrant of Arrest for Netanyahu and Joav Galant for war crimes in Gaza. Go figure!



By the stroke of his pen, Trump gave his full support for the death and reported genocide of Palestinians by Israel.



The whole Palestine US Israel thing is so easy to understand yet so complicated.



It’s a needless bloodbath that shouldn’t happen if the US didn’t use its veto powers at the UN that has perpetuated the carnage from under Joe Biden time to now, even after Trump said he would halt the bloodbath.



Thank God there’s a temporary fragile ceasefire in Gaza but many ask, ‘ how long is it going to hold?



Will there still be a ceasefire after Netanyahu secures the safety of all his hostages from Hamas, Trump has already said “all hell will break loose by tomorrow Saturday 12pm if Israeli hostages are not freed by Hamas.



He will thumbs up Bibi to bomb the hell out of the bombed and gutted Gaza some more is what it means in plain English.



Hapless Africa beset with its own conflicts in Sudan, Somalia and the Congo including high poverty levels cannot even start understanding what’s happening in the middle east except that some 200 people die daily there in the ‘riviera’.



It’s a mass grave happening right before our very eyes.



Presently Africa is concerned more about the escalating war on the Zambian border, the Congo that has killed about 3000 people in a few weeks as rebel forces of M23 believed to be Rwanda backed battle the government forces of President Felix Tshisekedi.



Trump on the other hand has turned his wrath on the aid agency of the United States established in 1961 by POTUS John F Kennedy to support the world with his funder Elon Musk, the billionaire immigrant from South Africa.



With a stroke of a pen, Elon and Trump just froze relief aid for medicine and research in the USA and Africa, in South Africa.



In South Africa, some eight million people with AIDS are at risk, in Zambia about one million face death as Trump and Elon ride a high rich horse to drain the swamp.



Fortunately, the United States has courts that work so they have frozen dozens of Trump’s spectacular illegal Executive Orders but for how long?



In my view, with all the compassion, Zambia must learn that you can’t depend on your neighbour and friend to buy drugs for your ill and feed them—no one is coming to bail you, bail yourself out.



It’s just such a low down dirty shame that Africa’s secod largest producer of copper is crying like a baby after Trump took away his purse instead of taxing the foreign mines more.



Elon Musk on the other hand is using his unbridled influence with Trump to lie that South Africa, his home land is grabbing land from a few white farmers, which it is not and has not done.



The real reason he is testing the knife on South Africa ostensibly is because he can’t set up Starlink in South Africa without giving 30 pc to a South African entity according to laws there.



He got away with 100pc ownership in Zambia where we don’t care but not in Mzansi.



Mr Trump is a complicated collection of paradoxes I could write about all day but space and time does not allow me the luxury.



My background as a top diplomat and author tells me that there will always be another page to pen next week.



….



The Author Anthony Mukwita is a former Ambassador, published author and International Relations analyst whose books are available on Amazon, Bookworld, Grey Matter and Takealot.



Source: Mukwita on Point “The Daily Nation”.