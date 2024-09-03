The world’s second-tallest man has been sleeping on the floor in the athletes’ village at the Paralympics in Paris.

Iran’s Morteza Mehrzad, 36, was born with a rare medical condition called acromegaly, which causes excess growth and stands at 8ft 1in, just below Turkey’s Sultan Kosen who is 8ft 3in tall.

Mehrzad is a two-time Paralympic champion in sitting volleyball and is aiming to secure a hat-trick of gold medals in the French capital.

Iran’s head coach Hadi Rezaei told Olympics.com: ‘In Tokyo, yes, they have made a special bed, but unfortunately not here.

He’s going to lie on the floor.’

Despite the challenges, Rezaei insists his fellow Iranian remain focused on emerging victorious from the Games.

He has got the most important aim in his mind,’ Rezaei continued.

‘It doesn’t matter for him whether he will lay on the floor or he’s not going to have enough to eat.

‘In any way, he has the mind to become a champion. Morteza can be considered the best player on our team.

‘As a matter of fact, if you go back to Morteza when he was 12-years-old, no one had any consideration for him, but when he became a sitting volleyball player, everyone, all around the world know him and respect him.

‘I would like to give you one sentence – I believe that each person has got potential in the world and we have to discover it.’